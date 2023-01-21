The oligarch and owner of the Wagner Group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, poses with his paramilitaries inside a salt mine in Soledar. / Reuters

Andrei Medvedev is the name of a Russian commander who this week crossed the frozen Pasvik River to surrender to Norway as a former mercenary of the Wagner Group. His action has aroused the expectations of international Justice to try to get to know something better about the hermetic paramilitary society than, with his intervention in the invasion of Ukraine