Russian athletes must be admitted to international competitions. This was stated on August 14 by Canadian lawyer and head of the WADA commission to investigate the doping scandal at the Sochi Olympics, Richard McLaren.

As McLaren noted, the way Russians are treated is unfair.

“Athletes did not start this conflict and are not responsible for its course. These are two good reasons to allow them to participate in international competitions again, ”McLaren is quoted as saying by the publication. sportschau.de.

The lawyer believes that Western organizations will be forced to allow Russian athletes to take part in international tournaments if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) takes their side, the newspaper writes.Sport-Express“.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee recommended that international sports federations prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Russia and Ukraine.

On March 2, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) admitted Russian athletes to the Games in Beijing. Then IPC President Andrew Parsons noted the need to separate politics from sports. But on March 3, the admission was withdrawn. Parsons explained that due to the IPC’s previous decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, several National Paralympic Committees threatened to withdraw from the Paralympics.