Another act of violence at the Capitol: A man drove into a barrier and opened fire. He didn’t meet anyone, but he himself is dead.

WASHINGTON – In the US capital Washington, DC, a man drove his vehicle into a barrier near the Capitol and then opened fire. No one was injured in the incident on Sunday morning (August 14), the man finally shot himself, the Capitol Police said. At around 4 a.m. he drove his car into the barrier and then got out. The vehicle was said to have caught fire.

The man then started walking towards the Capitol and fired several shots in the air. When the police approached the crime scene, he killed himself, the police informed. The man’s motive was initially unclear. According to police, there is currently no evidence that the man intended to target members of Congress. These are currently on break. According to initial findings, the police did not fire either.

Shots at the Capitol: Sagittarius may be from Delaware or Pennsylvania

The name of the shooter was not initially released. The shooter apparently had no last words: The chief of the Capitol Guard, Tom Manger, said his officers had not heard the man say anything. Manger said according to the US newspaper Washington Postinvestigators found addresses for the man in Delaware and Pennsylvania, and he has a number of criminal records over the past ten years.

A temporary fence was erected around the building after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The fence has since been taken down. The transmitter CNN also reported over the weekend an “unprecedented” number of threats against FBI employees and property following Monday’s search of ex-President Donald Trump’s home. (cg with dpa)

