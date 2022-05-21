Jamie Chadwick’s ride in W Series continues unstoppable. The reigning champion, after winning the two inaugural races in Miami, also imposed herself in Barcelona, ​​obtaining the third consecutive success out of three races, and the fifth victory in a row if we also consider 2021.

Abbi Pulling tried to worry the Jenner Racing rider in the final, but had to settle for the second step of the podium thanks to a track not favorable for overtaking like that of Montmelò.

The Chadwikc got off to a good start from pole and kept the lead, while Pulling made the most of the start on the more rubberized side to overtake Powell and take second place. Behind them, Emma Kimilainen made the same maneuver on Beitske Visser in turn 1.

There were few emotions on the track, also thanks to the high temperatures that forced the athletes to manage the tires. This led to an exchange of fastest laps between the top three with Chadwick who always maintained a margin of about half a second on the Pulling.

In the last two laps, Pulling tried to mislead Chadwick, but the two-time champion made no mistake and moved into first position under the checkered flag ahead of Pulling and Alice Powell.

Fourth place alone for Emma Kimilainen ahead of Visser, while the Spaniards Marta Garcia and Belen Garcia finished the home race in sixth and seventh position.

The top 10 was completed with Fabien Wohlwend ninth ahead of Sarah Moorre good at overtaking Jess Hawkins in the middle of the race.

The W Series will be back on track in Silversone over the weekend from 1 to 3 July.