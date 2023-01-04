This year that is beginning will be one of great activity in the political action of the different political and, of course, economic actors. In this sense, it is very important to make a descriptive summary of what the mexican state and how their government is composed and hierarchical structure and institutional. Let’s start with the fact that the Constitution establishes that in Mexico “National sovereignty resides essentially and originally in the people. All public power emanates from the people and is instituted for their benefit. The people have at all times the inalienable right to alter or modify the form of their government. (Constitutional Article 39). Likewise, the following constitutional article to the letter says: “It is the will of the Mexican people to become a representative, democratic, secular and federal Republic…” (Constitutional Article 40). Then, the exercise of: “The people exercise their sovereignty through the Powers of the Union…” (Constitutional Article 41). And that same article defines that “The renewal of the Legislative and Executive powers will be carried out through free, authentic and periodic elections…”. And, it establishes what are the powers of the union: “The Supreme Power of the Federation is divided for its exercise into Legislative, Executive and Judicial” (Constitutional Article 49).

AFTER, HE EXPLAINS HOW THE CONFORMATION OF THE LEGISLATIVE IS MADE UP: “The legislative power of the United Mexican States is deposited in a general Congress, which will be divided into two chambers, one for deputies and the other for senators” (Constitutional Article 50). The executive describes himself further on: “The exercise of the Supreme Executive Power of the Union is deposited in a single individual, who will be called “President of the United Mexican States” (Constitutional Article 80).

It should be noted that both the president of the republic and the deputies and senators of the Congress of the Union will be directly elected and by the vote of the majority of the citizens who come to vote in the elections. These are organized by the autonomous state body in charge of carrying out electoral processes: the National Electoral Institute (INE). And, they will be carried out in the terms provided by the electoral law.

On the other hand, the fundamental thing is that in these elections EVERYONE and ALL citizens over 18 years of age with a voting card with a photograph of the INE.

OF THE JUDICIAL POWER. Finally, the third power is defined by the Constitution: “The exercise of the Judicial Power of the Federation is deposited in a Supreme Court of Justice, in an Electoral Court, in Regional Plenary Sessions, in Collegiate Circuit Courts, in Collegiate Courts of Appeals and in District Courts” (Constitutional Article 94). Being the highest body of the judicial power the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) composed of eleven Ministers. In the case of the Ministers of the SCJN the Constitution establishes that “To appoint the Ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice, the President of the Republic will submit a shortlist for consideration by the Senate, which, after the appearance of the proposed persons, will designate the Minister who must fill the vacancy…” (Constitutional Article 96).

PARAGRAPHS: FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE SCJN AND THE INE. Last Monday the eleven ministers of the SCJN they elected the new head of that constitutional body. The eve of that election there was a series of political turmoil due to an academic accusation of one of the Ministers of the SCJN, Yasmin Esquivel Mossa. Even the academic and judicial processes that were initiated by this indication of the bachelor’s degree of the Minister dodge they run their course. The Attorney General’s Office of the Mexico City, yesterday Tuesday, issued a press release declaring that the investigations on the subject have not concluded. So, in full autonomy and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the laws, the new President of the power of attorney. For the first time, a Minister will be the President of the SCJN: The minister Norma Lucia Pina Hernandez. In addition, his professional training has been developed in the judiciary. This is a fact that will be fundamental and highlights the autonomy of this power of the Union. Beyond statements of political actors and of government. In the election of the four directors of the INEincluding the president, the Chamber of Deputies decided to move the publication of the call to February, since the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary submitted modifications to the approved one. What is a fact is that, by mandate constitutional and legal, the new directors and the president of the INE They must be elected Chamber of Deputies or the SCJNno later than the beginning of next April.