The great soap opera of the transfer market of recent times has come to an end. Kylian Mbappé will finally continue at Paris Saint-Germain. The French star and the president of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, staged in the Parc des Princes, before the last match of the season for PSG against Metz, the renewal agreement until 2025. It was the staging of what It was already known after the footballer communicated his decision to Real Madrid, who sees a long-awaited signing frustrated. At times it was considered very close in Chamartín, but finally the financial muscle of the pharaonic Qatari project in the French capital has ended up demolishing an operation that would have defied all the laws of a football market in which the clubs-State now rule, watered by millions by petrodollars from the Persian Gulf.

Thus, the situation of the summer of 2017 is repeated, when the then very young promise of Monaco also chose PSG, with whom he signed a five-year contract that is now ending and that the player and the club will finally extend after months of comings and goings in this sense. However, the context is now very different in Concha Espina, where this time they had the player’s ‘yes’ as the cornerstone of the white project. In fact, Madrid did not opt ​​for the hiring of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, finally signed by Manchester City, to trust everything to Mbappé’s letter.

After a week in which optimism in the White House had been progressively declining, in the last few hours, the footballer’s mother, Fayza Lamari, assured that her son had two “almost identical” offers from Madrid and PSG. Dizzying figures, with a contract of about 40 million euros net per season, a signing bonus of around one hundred million and even full image rights, something unprecedented in the management of Florentino Pérez that Cristiano Ronaldo did not even achieve, the only one who controlled just over half of his income in this regard as a Madrid player, have not been a sufficient argument to convince Mbappé to leave the Parque de los Príncipes for the Santiago Bernabéu.

At PSG, the eternal candidate for the Champions League who for now has always fallen by the wayside, the player will sign a three-year extension contract, as reported by ‘L’Equipe’. His new contractual link with the entity chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi will last until the end of June 2025, with a salary of around 50 million euros net for each campaign, a renewal bonus of around 200 million and 100% of his image rights held by the player. It will be the jewel in the crown of a luxurious sports project, again escorted by Neymar and Messi, although with many unknowns to be resolved in terms of the sports management and the bench.

PSG’s top scorer and assistant this season, both in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, the 23-year-old Bondy attacker has signed one of his best personal campaigns, overshadowed by a new collective failure in the Champions League . He dazzled in the round of 16 tie, precisely against Madrid, with a goal at the Parque de los Príncipes and another at the Bernabéu, where in what seemed to be his new home he left a performance to remember, insufficient, that yes, to stop the Whites’ comeback in a final stretch of an unforgettable match on the banks of La Castellana.

The league title in France, the fourth in Mbappé’s five years in Paris, seems like a more than insufficient prize for a pharaonic project that, despite the losses of recent times, has not lost an iota of its economic drive, driven by the Qatari financial muscle. The renewal of Mbappé in astronomical figures reopens the debate on financial ‘fair play’, even reaching LaLiga, as the body chaired by Javier Tebas charges against what it considers an advantageous situation that violates the investment rules of world football and adulterates the European competition.

From hero to villain



Mbappé now goes from being the object of desire of Real Madrid for years to the target of the wrath of a hobby that yearned for a great signing in the purest galactic style. In this way he definitely closes the doors of a club to which he had winked for a long time and that came to offer 200 million euros in the final stretch of the summer 2021 transfer market to PSG. In the Parque de los Príncipes they then rejected the proposal, for which they did not even obtain any response in Chamartín.

Now, at Madrid they were looking forward to the end of the player’s contract, relying on his conviction to wear white and the many rejected renewal offers. That is why they feel betrayed after putting all the meat on the grill for a frustrated hiring that forces them to change their pace. With the German central defender Antonio Rüdiger, who will arrive free from Chelsea, already signed, the French midfielder from Monaco Aurélien Tchouaméni appears on the Madrid agenda and it remains to be seen if he throws the rest by incorporating bells for his attack once Mbappé has been ruled out.