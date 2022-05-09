Jamie Chadwick was the absolute star of the first two opening races of the 2022 season of the W Series. On the Miami track, the two-time champion achieved two successes that allow her to start the new championship in the best possible way.

In Race 1 the Englishman immediately overtook Nerea Marti, who had a bad start from pole, but 10 minutes from the end she was overtaken by Kimilainen in turn 11. To save Chadwick’s day, however, a providential safety car arrived.

At the restart, which took place on the last lap, the Finnish made a mistake by arriving long in turn 1 and thus opening the doors to success for the reigning champion. For Kimilainen, however, the day got even worse when she collided with Marta Garcia and moved down from second to last.

The Spaniard thus inherited the second step of the podium preceding Jessica Hawkins, who was good at starting from sixth place.

The start also saw Alice Powell stall on the grid, as did Belen Garcia. The Powell subsequently hit the barriers in turn 7, forcing the race direction to call the safety car to the track. The crane that should have recovered the car, however, had problems and the race was thus interrupted for 10 minutes with a red flag.

Beautiful comeback by Beitske Visser climbed up to fifth place after starting from the twelfth box, while Abbi Pulling closed behind him. The best rookie was Chloe Chambers eighth, while Nerea Marti managed to finish in ninth position after a bad start.

Alice Powell, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing. Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In Race 2 once again it was Jamie Chadwick who won the victory by leading the operations from the first to the last lap.

The second race of the weekend saw Nerea Marti redeem the disappointment of Saturday by finishing on the second step of the podium in front of an Alice Powell who in the end sweated cold due to a contact with Emma Kimilainen on the penultimate lap which caused the left flap to break of the front wing.

Despite the problem, Powell managed to keep third place, while the Finn was relegated to fifth position.

In the final Abbi Pulling managed to overtake both Beitske Visser and Sarah Moore finishing in sixth place, while the top 10 was completed with Moore eighth ahead of Marta Garcia and Chloe Chambers.