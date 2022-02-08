The World Cup paddock is crowded W Series 2022, the top flight of the women’s formula. In the upcoming season he will also compete Jenner Racing, the team that has just bought Caitlyn Jenner, star of US television.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT Caitlyn Jenner going for W Series gold in 2022 🥇 All the way from the USA, @Caitlyn_Jenner joins W Series as Team Principal of the all-new Jenner Racing team. 🤟 Full story ⬇️ – W Series (@WSeriesRacing) February 8, 2022

Caitlyn, born William Bruce Jenner in 1949, was an Olympian in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Games: at the time she had not started the path of transitionstarted in 2015 and ended in 2017. Always passionate about engines (she won the 1986 12 Hours of Sebring in the GTO class, also competing in the 1980 Daytona 24 Hours), Jenner enthusiastically commented on the new adventure in motorsport: “I am a supporter of all women in sport. The W Series is a championship that inspires young girls and empowers women to to be successful in sectors that have always been dominated by men. The W Series is changing the face of motorsport and expanding – this was the perfect time to get on board. It will be a great pride when my team begins its adventure on the biggest stage of motoring in Miami, in support of Formula 1. As always, I’m here to win“.

The championship will start on 8 May and will be divided into eight stages, all in support of Formula 1. Closing on 30 October in Mexico.

