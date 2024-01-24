IProduction of the very first VW Golf began 50 years ago in March, and just in time for the anniversary, Volkswagen is giving its bestseller an extensive overhaul. First of all, the next generation of infotainment with a faster processor should be mentioned, it should also be more intuitive to use and the voice assistant should be more clever. Perhaps even more important are the now 100 kilometers of purely electric range (1000 kilometers in total) for the two plug-in hybrids, the E-Hybrid and the GTE.

The latter plays a small special role in the program together with the GTI. The new GTI now has 265 hp. The GTE has 272 hp, the E-Hybrid has 204. Both plug-ins now have a battery that is almost twice as large with a storage volume of 19.7 kWh, and can now be charged with eleven instead of 3.6 kW, and even charging with direct current of up to 50 kW is possible.

Illuminated logo for the first time

The entry-level Golf remains the 1.5 TSI with 115 hp and six-speed manual transmission, while another variant has 35 hp more. Both turbo petrol engines are also offered with a 48-volt system (mild hybrid) and seven-speed DSG. Volkswagen continues to stick to diesel, two 2.0-liter four-cylinders with 115 or 150 hp are available. The weaker engine is manually switched. The mild hybrids, the diesel and the petrol engines can be ordered as a station wagon (variant), but not the GTI.









A 2.0 TSI with 204 hp all-wheel drive is announced for 2025. All other Golfs have the proven front-wheel drive. The GTI Clubsport, the Golf R and the Variant R will be launched in the second half of 2024. The R models also drive both axles.







The new Golf 8 can be recognized by the modified front section with new LED headlights and the VW logo, illuminated for the first time in Europe. There are also new colors and new rims, eleven paint finishes are available, as well as four equipment lines (Basic, Life, Style and R-Line).

There are also the GTI and the GTE. The digital instruments in the cockpit have been revised; the display diagonal is 26 centimeters or 10.2 inches. What's new, among other things, is that you can park remotely using your smartphone. Volkswagen has not yet announced prices. So far the base price was a good 29,000 euros.