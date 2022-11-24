The VVD is considering summary proceedings against the NPO because the public broadcaster canceled broadcasting time of the political party just after the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar.

The party confirms this after reporting RTL News. The liberals feel ‘spit in the face’ because the public broadcaster ‘opts for the big business’ that is willing to pay a lot for this coveted advertising time around a World Cup football match.

The largest government party thought it was very ‘lucky’ that it received airtime just after the football match between the Netherlands and Qatar next Tuesday. Until a week and a half ago, when the VVD read in an e-mail from the NPO that the broadcasting time has been moved to an earlier time, before the match.

‘That’s not allowed’

That is not allowed at all, says a spokesman for the liberals. "We were assigned this slot by a notary a year and a half ago. So we know a year and a half in advance that we will have that broadcasting time at that wonderful time when the Netherlands plays. Then we incur costs for a nice video and just like us sent want to print, the NPO informs us that our broadcasting time will be canceled at that moment and will be moved to some TelSell moment. Scandalous!"

The defense of the NPO against RTL News, the fact that the match may still be going on is unjustified by the party. The Orange match starts at 4 p.m. and the broadcast time is at a little before 6 p.m. Then the World Cup match against Qatar should already be over, the VVD thinks. Without injury time, the game ends at 5.45 p.m. An additional fifteen minutes of injury time must then be added to get to 6 p.m.

According to the liberals, the real reason is that the NPO wants to sell expensive advertisements around this much-watched match. The VVD is therefore threatening legal action. The NPO has until tomorrow to keep the broadcasting time at the same time. If that does not happen, the political party will consider going to court.