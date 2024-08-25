The high mountains took their toll on several riders in stage 9 of the Return to Spain, who saw the British shine Adam Yates, who performed a perfect test and took the victory in an exhausting stage that culminated in Granada.

The corridor of the UAE Team He had a great race in a very complicated stage due to the double-digit gradients and high temperatures that hit Spain at this time of year. Yates was the man of the day, he was in the breakaway from the start and he was the first to win one of the ‘queen stages’.

Another one that generated all kinds of emotions was the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who set out to seek victory with 87 kilometers to go, although it was not enough, he came second and moved up in the general classification.

It was not a dream day for Colombian cyclists. Nairo Quintana He lost a lot of ground in the mountains and finished in 56th position, 25 minutes and 17 seconds behind the winner Adam Yates. It was not a good day for Daniel Felipe Martínez either, who finished in 85th place, 31 minutes and 52 seconds behind.

The best Colombian of the day was Harold Tejada, who finished the race in 31st place, 12 minutes and 52 seconds behind Yates. The Astana rider is the best of ours in the general classification.

Rankings

Stage

1. Adam Yates 4h 42min 28s

2. Richard Carapaz at 1 min 39 s

3. Ben O’Connor at 3 min 45 s

4. Mikel Landa mt

5. Florian Lipowitz mt

6. Pavel Sivakop mountain

7. Carlos Rodriguez mt

8. Primoz Roglic mt

9. David Gaudu mt

10. Enric Mas mt

31. Harold Tejada at 12 min 52 s

56. Nairo Quintana at 25 min 17 s

85. Daniel Felipe Martinez at 31 min 52 s

115. Santiago Umba 35 min 55 s

General

1. Ben O’Connor 36h 09m 36s

2. Primoz Roglic at 3 min 53 s

3. Richard Carapaz at 4 min 32 s

4. Eric Mas at 4 min 35 s

5. Mikel Landa at 5 min 17 s

6. Florian Lipowitz at 5 min 29 sec

7. Adam Yates at 5 min 30 s

8. Felix Gall mt

9. Carlos Rodriguez at 6 min

10. David Gaudu at 6 min 32 s

22. Harold Tejada at 15 min 40 s

29. Nairo Quintana at 32 min 08 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS