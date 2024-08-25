Real Madrid are playing the second round of La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu against newly promoted Valladolid. Despite the Merengues dominating the scoreline, the game has been far from brilliant for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The Whites have played rather weakly, failing to impose their usual rhythm. Their stars, Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé, are practically missing, leaving fans worried about the lack of spark in attack.
Amidst this inconsistent performance, the best player of the match has been Fede Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder has taken the lead on the pitch, showing an intensity and determination that has been lacking in other players. In the 55th minute, Valverde put Real Madrid ahead with a great goal from a free kick from the edge of the area. His powerful shot deflected off a Valladolid player and the ball became unstoppable for goalkeeper Karl Hein.
Although there are still 20 minutes left in the match, and anything can happen, despite their poor performance, Real Madrid seem to have the situation under control, with Valverde as their key man in this crucial match. Real Valladolid have not created too much danger despite their good defensive performance and combination when it comes to bringing the ball out.
After scoring the goal he hugged Carlo Ancelotti, because seconds before taking the free kick, the Italian coach encouraged the Uruguayan to shoot at goal instead of sending in a cross.
