The mobile processors in the range Arrow Lake And Raptor Lake-H Refresh they will be rebranded: the news was published by the leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, who revealed the names of the new iterations of the two chip families. The Arrow Lake series will therefore change its nomenclature, while for Raptor Lake-H there is talk of the second round of refresh. Let's find out all the details together.

Refresh and new names

The Golden Pig Upgrade post

The Arrow Lake range will be rebranded as Intel Core Ultra 200: all the H and U series chips will be included under this name. The next processors will therefore probably be called Intel Core Ultra 9 2xxH, Intel Core Ultra 7 2xxH and so on.

The Raptor Lake-H refresh range will instead involve all non-“Ultra” chips and will be renamed Intel Core 200H. Intel will most likely retain some Meteor Lake SKUs to cover the low end, while the Arrow Lake range will continue to occupy the higher end.

The Raptor Lake-H refresh responds to Intel's need to update prices: the chips in this range will therefore offer a better positioning in high-end gaming, while the Arrow Lake-H and Arrow Lake-HX range will be aimed at solutions more expensive.