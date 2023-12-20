This Tuesday the route of the Back to Spain from 2024 which, as always, will have the mountains as the show's main ally.

The 79th edition of the Spanish round will start on August 17 in Lisbon and will end on September 8 in Madrid. During its 21 stages, it will have 10 departures and 6 unprecedented goals, it will visit 9 autonomous communities and two countries: Portugal and Spain.

Strong climbs

In sports, the cyclists will face 9 high finishes, of which 3 are new in La Vuelta: Yunquera, Cazorla -next to the Hermitage of the Virgen de la Cabeza- and the unprecedented slope of the Puerto de Ancares; 2 individual time trials; 5

mid-mountain stages; 8 mountain stages, and 6 flat or undulating stages.

The race will start in Portugal, with Lisbon, Oeiras and Cascais as great hosts of the first stages. It will be the second time in history that the

race starts from Portugal, after the Portuguese capital hosted the first international start of La Vuelta in 1997.

La Vuelta 24 will start with an individual time trial between Lisbon and Oeiras. In the second stage, the platoon will depart from Cascais and, heading north, will head to the city of Ourém.

The third stage of La Vuelta 24 through Portuguese territory will take place between the cities of Lousã and Castelo Branco.

To the south…

After the start of the party in Portugal, the peloton will enter Spain through Extremadura. The Extremaduran community will host a complete mountain stage in Cáceres, between Plasencia and Villuercas Peak, goal that returns to La Vuelta after its premiere in 2021.

The next day, the race will depart from Fuente del Maestre, in Badajoz, to head south, with Seville as the first destination.

After a year of absence, Andalusia will once again be one of the great protagonists of La Vuelta with four stages contested entirely in the community and 7 crossed provinces.

After arriving in Seville, the race will continue with a stage between Carrefour Sur. Jerez de la Frontera and Yunquera. Next, a stage will be experienced again with a favorable ending for the sprinters between Archidona and Córdoba.



The culmination of the first week of competition will be two stages that can mark the future of the race, first a mid-mountain day between Úbeda and Cazorla and, later, a high mountain day between Motril and Granada with three first-class climbs.

The mountains will be the absolute protagonist during the second week of competition, which will begin in the province of Pontevedra with a day between Ponteaereas and Baiona.

The Cortizo Technological Campus, in Padrón, will host the start and finish of the 11th stage and the Manzaneda Mountain Station, which already knows what it is to receive the women's peloton of La Vuelta, will host the 12th stage, in a day that will start from Ourense.

To Lagos…

The final Galician fireworks will come with a last mountain stage between Lugo and Puerto de Ancares. Ten years later, this scenario, protagonist of victories such as

that of Alberto Contador in 2014 or that of Purito Rodríguez In 2012, it will debut a new aspect that has never been uploaded in La Vuelta.

Without the option to rest, there will be a weekend with stages in León, between Villafranca del Bierzo and Villablino, and in Asturias, starting in Infiesto and arriving at the fearsome Cuitu Negru.

The third week of the race will begin in the north, with Asturias and Cantabria as the protagonists. After the second day of rest, the last week of La Vuelta 24 will start from Luanco and will conclude in the Covadonga Lakesthe mountain pass has been climbed the most times in the history of the race.

The peloton will continue to travel the Cantabrian coast with a stage, stage 17, between Arnuero and Santander.

From there, the peloton will begin its descent towards Madrid with three stages that will run between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Maeztu – Izki Natural Park, Logroño and the Alto de Moncalvillo and Villarcayo and Picón Blanco.

Both Alto de Moncalvillo and Picón Blanco recently debuted in La Vuelta with victories for Primoz Roglic (2020) and Rein Taaramäe (2021), respectively.

One more year, Madrid will host the final party of La Vuelta; this time, with a time trial stage that will start from Distrito Telefónica and conclude on Gran Vía in Madrid, at the height of the Telefónica building, as a tribute to the company's 100 years of history.

The layout

August 17 – 1st stage: Lisbon-Oeiras, 12 km (Individual time trial)

August 18 – 2nd stage: Cascais-Ourem, 191 km

August 19 – 3rd stage: Lousa-Castelo Branco, 191 km

August 20 – 4th stage: Plasencia-Pico Villuercas, 167km

August 21 – 5th stage: Fuente del Maestre-Seville, 170 km

August 22 – 6th stage: Jerez de la Frontera-Yunquera, 181 km

August 23: – 7th stage: Archidona-Córdoba, 179 km

August 24 – 8th stage: Úbeda-Cazorla, 159 km

August 25 – 9th stage: Motril-Granada, 178 km

August 26 – Rest

August 27 – 10th stage: Ponteareas-Baiona, 160 km

August 28 – 11th stage: Padrón-Padrón, 164 km

August 29 – 12th stage: Ourense Termal-Manzaneda mountain station, 137 km

August 30 – 13th stage: Lugo-Puerto de Ancares, 171 km

August 31 – 14th stage: Villafranca del Bierzo-Villablino, 199 km

September 1st – 15th stage: Infiesto-Valgrande Pajares. Cuitu Negro

September 2 – Rest

September 3, 16th stage: Luanco-Lagos de Covadonga, 181 km

September 4 – 17th stage: Arnuero-Santander, 143 km

September 5 – 18th stage: Vitoria-Maetzu. Izki Natural Park, 175 km

September 6 – 19th stage: Logroño-Alto de Moncalvillo, 168 km

September 7 – 20th stage: Villarcayo-Picón Blanco, 171 km

September 8 – 21st stage: Madrid-Madrid, 22 km (individual time trial)

