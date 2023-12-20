Six in ten Dutch men aged 18 to 35 believe that masculinity is under pressure in our society. About half of them also believe that society has become more feminine in recent years, meaning that men can no longer be themselves. But: they also believe that they should teach their sons how to deal with emotions and what the boundaries are in contact with women. “That is very modern.”
