Wout van Aert He won the seventh stage of the Tour of Spainwhich was held between Archidona and Córdoba, 180 kilometers, in which the leader, Ben O’Connor, defended himself from the attacks and Einer Rubio He continued as the best Colombian.

The final part was fast, as Primoz Roglic imposed a strong pace in search of getting ahead of the leader, who looked very strong and confident.

Rankings

Stage

1. Wout van Aert 4h 15m 39s

2. Mathias Vacek mt

3. Pau Miquel mt

8. Harold Tejada mt

17. Ben O’Connor mt

18. Primoz Roglic mt

19. Enric Mas mt

26. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

39. Einer Rubio at 19 s

40. Nairo Quintana mt

44. Daniel Martinez mt

General

1. Ben O’Connor 27h 44m 07s

2. Primoz Roglic at 4 min 45 s

3. Joao Almeida at 4 min 59 s

4. Enric Mas at 5 min 23 s

5. Cristian Rodríguez at 5 min 26 s

6. Antonio Tiberi at 5 min 29 s

7. Lennert Eetvelt at 5 min 32 sec

8. Florian Lipowitz at 5 min 37 sec

9. Felix Gall at 5 min 38 s

10. Mattias Skjelmose at 5 min 49 sec

23. Harold Tejada at 6 min 57 s

24. Einer Rubio at 7 min 07 s

28. Nairo Quintana at 8 min 40 s

35. Daniel Martinez at 9 min 46 s