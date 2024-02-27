It was seen coming and it came. After the presidential victory of Javier Gerardo Milei, AArgentina gave the green light to Starlink satellite internetthe company owned by Elon Musk that is looking to provide a unique service of its kind.

Today we will talk about the news that was created by the National Communications Agency (ENACOM), we will have details about What is Starlink and how much does it cost? approximately. The latter using Mexico as a reference, a country where the telecommunications company has redesigned its price list.

ENACOM gives the green light to Starlink in Argentina

The communications landscape in Argentina is redefined with the recent approval of the National Communications Agency (ENACOM) for Starlink, the innovative satellite constellation led by Elon Musk through SpaceX, to operate in the country, as reported in the Official Gazette .

Starlink, a pioneer in the use of low Earth orbit to provide broadband internet services, is positioned as a major technological catalyst.

Although The marketing network in Argentina is still under developmentsome visionaries have already experienced the cutting edge of Starlink through pre-subscriptions.

The future of Starlink in Argentina could be carried out through collaborations strategic with local and online retailers.

Advanced conversations with prominent market players, such as Frávega and Mercado Libre, indicate the prompt integration of Starlink into the Argentine technological ecosystem.

The support of the Argentine president, who announced the deregulation of satellite internet services last December, has paved the way for the arrival of Starlink in the country.

ENACOM, by authorizing services not only to Starlink but also to giants such as Amazon and OneWeb, demonstrates a commitment to attracting investments and developing the telecommunications sector.

What is Starlink and how does it work?

Starlink, the satellite Internet service developed by SpaceX, the pioneering company led by Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, aims to revolutionize global connectivity by deploying a network of thousands of satellites in orbit.

This ambitious project seeks to bring Internet access to all areas of the planeteven those rural areas with limited coverage.

In its operation, Starlink aims to have more than 12,000 satellites in orbitallowing users to connect from any location by paying a monthly fee.

It is important to note that Starlink does not seek to compete with fiber or 5G networks, but rather to complement them, especially in areas that are difficult to access for fixed networks and with limited mobile coverage.

Regarding its operation, SpaceX will implement a extensive network of satellites that will orbit the Earth, providing global coverage. Users, upon subscribing, will receive a kit that includes an antenna designed to be mounted at home.

This antenna, configured for a specific geographic location, connects to the WiFi router included in the kit

Starlink pricing

The company offers Standard and Priority, Mobile and Mobile Priority packages Whether you want the connection for your home, company or business or just for your devices such as smartphones.

Some offer you unlimited high-speed, low-latency internet, and others include unlimited data, even on-the-go or ocean use.

– Internet prices at home or business range from 1,045 pesos per month, up to 6TB of 19,295 pesos.

– Mobile Internet can range from regional 1,283 pesos to global mobile 4,613 pesos.

– 50 GB Global Mobile Plan, the price is 5,636 pesos up to 5 TB for 114,186 pesos per month.