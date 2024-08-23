Since 2019, Pirelli has obtained over 500 homologations for its Elect tyres, specifically designed to enhance the characteristics of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. This milestone underlines Pirelli’s leadership in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, with seven out of ten car manufacturers in the Premium and Prestige segments choosing Pirelli tyres for their battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. “Electric cars have very different needs to those with internal combustion engines and require specific tyres. The number of homologations obtained from the main manufacturers shows that our choice to focus on a technology that can adapt to the vehicle, tyre and seasonality is the right one,” said Piero Misani, Pirelli’s Chief Technical Officer. “The use of advanced development tools such as virtualisation and artificial intelligence allows us to create products that are increasingly in line with the technical and performance needs of EV vehicles.”

Pirelli Elect tires offer numerous advantages to drivers, such as greater battery autonomy thanks to reduced rolling resistance, which allows you to gain up to 50 km of extra mileage and save up to 150 euros a year on recharges. In addition, thanks to innovative compounds that improve grip and reinforced structures to handle the high torque of electric motors, Pirelli Elect tires reduce wear by up to 20%. This technology also improves acoustic comfort inside the passenger compartment by up to 20%, taking advantage of the silence of electric motors.

Initially launched on the P Zero tyres of the first generation Porsche Taycan, Elect technology is now present on a growing number of tyres across Pirelli’s main product lines. In particular, the P Zero range is the most widely adopted by car manufacturers in the Premium and Prestige segments for their sports models, combining high performance with comfort and efficiency ideal for BEVs and PHEVs, and represents over 30% of the sizes available with Elect technology. Next in line are the Scorpion range, dedicated to SUVs, and the Cinturato range, intended for sedans and CUVs. Elect technology is available on an increasing percentage of winter (22%) and all-season (17%) tyres, bringing benefits in terms of reduced noise and rolling resistance even on heavily grooved treads, ensuring greater versatility and safety at low temperatures.