Serbian President Vučić vowed to hold out without imposing sanctions against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in a speech to deputies, commented on the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia. His words lead RIA News.

At a meeting with Vučić, Deputy Chairman of the Freedom and Justice Party Marinika Tepich called on the head of state to introduce “at least one package of sanctions against Russia, at least against decision makers.” In response to her request, the president assessed the likelihood of imposing restrictions on Moscow and promised to hold out without them.

“As long as we can withstand without sanctions, I think it will be fair to withstand without sanctions. I don’t know how long we can, but as you can see, my “I don’t know” is worth a lot more than someone’s big “yes” in an election campaign. Our struggle has been going on for almost a year, and someone’s big “yes” lasted exactly until April 3, ”Vučić emphasized.

The politician added that Belgrade is paying a high price for abandoning the restriction against Moscow, but this decision is reputational for Serbia.

Earlier, Vucic called the condition for Serbia to join the anti-Russian sanctions. According to him, Belgrade will support restrictions against Moscow if the country’s interests are threatened.