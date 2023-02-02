Historical ICA updated the Safeguard list which shows models of historic cars with seniority between 20 and 29 years old which have characteristics of real historical value. The twenty-year list was drawn up in collaboration with the Italian Alfa Romeo Register – REAR, Stellantis Heritage, Association of Historic Vehicles Amateurs – AAVS and the specialized monthly “Classic wheels“.

Safeguard historic car list

Twenty-year-old historic cars of real historical interest are included in the List not only on the basis of age and condition quantity of existing specimens. Safeguard list is drawn up according to the technical and manufacturing characteristics, the technological, industrial, social, aesthetic significance or other aspects that actually allow them to be conferred historical interest and value.

Alfa Romeo GTV/Spider (series 916)

The Safeguard List is made available to enthusiasts and collectors, who are thus suggested models and versions which over time will be able to boast a specific historical relevance.

Safeguard list, the news

On the occasion of the updates that take place every 12 monthsmodels that reach i are added 20 years and eliminated instead those who extinguish 30 candles.

Mazda RX-8 2003

Here are some of the new features in the updated list: Alfa Romeo GT (the coupé derived from the 147), Alpha Romeo GTV/Spider (series 916) II series, Audi A4 convertible (second series), BMW 6 Series (E63/64), BMW Z4, Citroen C3 Pluriel, Fiat Multipla II series, Jaguar XJ (X350 series), Mazda RX-8, MGTFPorsche Cayenne, Smart Roadster-Coupé, Toyota Yaris T-Sport and the Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible.

Historic cars 30 years old

The vehicles with more than 30 years of age are not contemplated, as the regulations in force consider them historical regardless of enrollment in a Registerand therefore recipients of tax benefits such as total exemption from paying car tax.

Historical ACI coupon

You may also be interested in this content

Historic car races

Historical cars historical models

Over 20-year old car stamp

How to obtain the “historical interest vehicle” coupon

Car events, fairs, exhibitions, expos

Gatherings of car enthusiasts

Historic Classic Sports Car Magazine ELABORATE Classic

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article List of historic cars 20 years old, ACI Storico comes from newsauto.it.

#List #historic #cars #years #ACI #Storico