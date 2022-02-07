VTV VTV is starting the procedure for dismissing former CEO Tytti Yli-Viikari

VTV considers that there is a particularly compelling reason for the dismissal referred to in the Parliamentary Civil Servants Act.

Public finances The Audit Office VTV says it will start the procedure with the former CEO Tytti Yli-Viikarin dismissal of the Director-General.

VTV considers that there is a particularly compelling reason for the dismissal in the Parliamentary Civil Servants Act and therefore states that it will initiate the dismissal procedure.

Helsinki at the end of January, the district court fined Yli-Viikari for abuse of office, breach of duty and embezzlement. As the solution is not legally binding, VTV also says that it has taken steps to continue the suspension of Yli-Viikari from office.

According to VTV, Yli-Viikari will be consulted before the matter is resolved.