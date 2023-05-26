The Monaco Grand Prix! That’s going to be fun this weekend. The VT1 Monaco is over and everything you need to know can be read here!

The Monaco street circuit! Always delicious, no standard circuit and that always makes it extra fun. Last year Sergio Perez won here and on Sunday we will know who can write the 2023 edition to his name.

Last week in Italy, the Grand Prix fell into the water. However, a number of teams had the necessary updates planned and they now have to prove their worth on the atypical circuit in Monte Carlo.

For example, Mercedes now has the sidepods on the cars for the first time. Toto Wolff tempers expectations for the track here in Monaco, because the odd one out in terms of track. Another fun fact, this weekend is the 50th race for the Alpine F1 name.

VT 1 Monaco

From the start it is immediately traffic jam on the track. Everyone out at the same time, that will be a bit crowded. In the first part of FP1, the two men from Ferrari set the fastest times.

Max Verstappen is not up with his car. Soon he complains over the radio that his car is difficult to drive and so he is not satisfied. He doesn’t feel safe in the car and quickly goes inside.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton shows that he has not forgotten. We doubt whether it is due to the new sidepods, because Russell is not involved in this training. In any case, after a fast lap, Lewis is actually at the top for a long time, until that old fox Fernando Alonso gets closer and closer and eventually comes out just under Lewis Hamilton’s time.

Free practice then has ten minutes left on the clock and Carlos Sainz squeezes everything out of his Ferrari again and dives just under Alonso’s time. It doesn’t matter. Sainz thinks so too, so a few laps later he widens the gap with Alonso.

No improvement

When Max Verstappen is back on track he continues to complain about the car and keeps a little calm. The Red Bull bounces too much for his liking. Crashing the car is of course not convenient. Max is told over the radio that there is nothing that can be done about this session and his team will start working for VT2.

The other Dutchman Nyck de Vries is under high pressure and has to perform better. His first training mainly takes place in the margins. With a 16th place, there is certainly still room for improvement for him this Formula 1 weekend.

With three minutes on the clock a red flag because Alexander Albon parks his Williams in the wall. Entering the corner, he loses the rear and is seen.

The full results VT1 Monaco

Carlos Sainz (1:13.372) Fernando Alonso (1:13.710) Lewis Hamilton (1:14.035) Sergio Pérez (1:14.038) Charles Leclerc (1:14.093) MAX VERSTAPEN (1:14.244) Lando Norris (1:14.467) Esteban Ocon (1:14.585) Lance Stroll (1:14.653) Alexander Albon (1:14.666) Valtteri Bottas (1:14.718) Kevin Magnussen (1:14.725) Yuki Tsunoda (1:14.820) Pierre Gasly (1:14.866) George Russell (1:15.066) NYCK DE VRIES (1:15.083) Oscar Piastri (1:15.192) Logan Sargeant (1:15.557) Guanyu Zhou (1:15.684) Nico Hulkenberg (1:15.785)

