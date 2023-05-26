We already have the champion of this edition of the Premier League, finally Manchester City once again consolidates as champion of this tournament. Even so, the Premier League is not over yet and it will be their turn to visit Brentford for the last day of the championship.
Here we leave all the necessary information prior to the meeting
In which stadium is Brentford vs Manchester City played?
City: Brentford
Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
Date: Sunday May 28
Match time: 17:30 in Spain, 12:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
More news about the European leagues
How can you watch Brentford vs Manchester City on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Tottenham
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Notts’Forest
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Brighton
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
4-0V
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
1-1
|
UCL
The following players are totally ruled out for the duel: Norgaard, Ivan Toney, Jansson and Lewis Potter.
In principle, the only Manchester City player who will miss this game due to injury is Nathan Aké, who suffers from a calf injury that will keep him off the pitch for a few more days.
They are doubtless: Grealish, Stones, Laporte, Akanji, Foden and Dias. Inconveniences have been reported, but everything points to rest by Pep.
brentford: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Mbeumo, Schade and Wissa
Manchester City: Ortega, Walker, Laporte, Rodri, Lewis; Phillips, Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Foden
brentford 1-2 Manchester City
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Brentford #Manchester #City #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast
Leave a Reply