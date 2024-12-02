Vox remembers the PP that your support for regional budgets in communities where your vote is essential to move public accounts forward It will depend on whether these territories accept the reception of migrant minors. Their support will depend, therefore, on the meeting that the Government will hold on Thursday and the training of Alberto Núñez Feijóo on the mandatory distribution of unaccompanied immigrant minors in the autonomous communities.

“Everything depends on whether these communities accept an agreement for the distribution of ‘menas’,” sources from the national leadership of Vox warned this Monday, explaining that if the territorial barons of the PP refuse to apply any agreement reached by their party For the distribution of minors, budgetary agreements may be possible. The support of Santiago Abascal’s party for public accounts seems “easier” in the Balearic Islands and Extremadura, where negotiations with the governments of Marga Prohens and María Guardiola are “very much on track.”

The budgets of the Valencia Community are also conditioned to the distribution of immigrant minors, although in this case Vox adds as a requirement that the Government of Carlos Mazón, with whom they will sit next week, present some “serious” accounts to face the damage caused by the DANA of October 29.

Except in this case, in which they insist on the need to have budgets subject to reconstruction, Vox does not see much of a problem in extending the 2024 accounts in the regions where the PP governs alone, which were approved precisely when the de Abascal and those of Feijóo governed in coalition in these regions. “If we do not agree, the budgets that we already approved are renewed, which would already be good”the sources have highlighted.

In a press conference after the Vox Political Action Committee, the party’s spokesperson, José Antonio Fúster, confirmed that it will be “very difficult” to approve the budgets if the PP governments accept the reception again and do not correct the “error.” “which made those from Abascal leave the regional executives. “They have to rectify what they failed to do (…) The ball is in their court”Fúster has stressed, in what sources consider a wake-up call for the regional presidents to “move” against what Genoa may agree with the Government of Pedro Sánchez.