

12/02/2024



Updated at 7:08 p.m.





Alvaro Fernandez will be the starting goalkeeper again Seville this Monday in the duel that pits his team against Osasuna at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (9 p.m.). The Riojan will play his fifth consecutive game as a starter after the injury of Orjan Nylandalthough the Norwegian is close to returning after having overcome his problems with kneesomething that celebrates.

Nyland was injured during the Espanyol-Sevilla match on October 25. Sevilla announced that he suffered a grade 2 sprain of the internal lateral ligament in his left knee that has kept him out of training for a short time. more than a month.

On Sunday Nyland trained with the rest of his teammates and today he wanted to celebrate his return on his profile on the social network Together and united we are strong. Let’s go for more!









Nyland has not arrived in time to be called up by García Pimienta for this Monday’s duel but, if nothing changes, he will be at the coach’s disposal for the clashes against Olot and Atlético de Madrid that Sevilla will also play this week.

It will be up to the coach to choose between his two goalkeepers starting tomorrow taking into account that Álvaro Fernández, who arrived at the club last summer, has conceded three goals in the five games in which he has been able to play (three wins and two losses).