Vox's proposal to reform the Mar Menor law prospers in the Assembly three weeks after being rejected by the Board due to formal defects. Once these were corrected, the highest governing body of Parliament gave it formal approval this Monday. There was also a green light for the one presented by Podemos, which a priori has no chance of prospering.

Both will have to wait for their publication in the Official Gazette of the Assembly so that the Board of Spokespersons can order them in the corresponding plenary session. Even so, Vox, with the support of its regional government partner, the PP, tried yesterday to incorporate theirs into the agenda scheduled for Wednesday the 17th. PSOE and Podemos opposed it. “If that happens, we will go to court or wherever appropriate,” warned the socialist leader, José Vélez.

On Wednesday, April 17, the two bills on the urban development moratorium in the Mar Menor, presented by PP and PSOE almost six months ago, do appear on the agenda of the plenary session agreed upon by the Board of Spokespersons. As these are two proposals related to the lagoon, the spokesperson for the Popular Parliamentary Group, Joaquín Segado, expressed interest in also debating the taking into consideration of the proposal to modify the law of the Mar Menor in the same Executive Control Plenary. from Vox, as well as the one presented by Podemos.

In this sense, the spokesperson for the Vox Parliamentary Group, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, took it for granted that the proposal presented by his party “will be debated next week”, although he added that this “is not scheduled or approved because it required unanimity.” of all groups, but the PSOE has refused, I don't know what interest it has in the Mar Menor not improving,” he said. Martínez Alpañez announced that at the next Meeting of Spokespersons, which will be before the 17th, they will propose with the PP that the debate on their bill be included in the agenda. The opposition refuses to do so.

Questions to López Miras



Likewise, next week's Plenary Session will have an afternoon session in which the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, will submit to questions from the parliamentary spokespersons. The special commissions for the Fight against Poverty will also meet next week, in which the president of Croem, José María Albarracín, and the Commission for Childhood and Adolescence will appear, with the appearance of the president of Cermi, Pedro Martínez.