Almost two months after having welcomed her second child, Francisca Lachapel spoke about the difficulties she faces as a mother of the baby Franco Raffaele and of Gennaro, who is about to turn three years old. The Dominican host revealed that, like many mothers, she sometimes feels like he is losing his mind. “I'm also going crazy at times,” said the presenter.

The beloved host of Wake up AmericaFrancisca Lachapel, who will rejoin the morning show in May, shared a question and answer session with her more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram, in which She spoke about motherhood and denied rumors about her marriage.

The host invited her followers to chat, through the stories of her Instagram profile, @francisca. “Let's talk a little… What would you like to know?” Gennaro and Franco's mother wrote to encourage the conversation.. Francisca's fans soon paid attention to her and asked her about her baby, breastfeeding, and her marriage.

In this revealing Q&A, Francisca shared that she is not breastfeeding Franco and that the siblings' adjustment process continues to move forward. Before the question “How does Gennaro get along with his brother?” The host said “Improving a little more every day. Although it hasn't been easy, I must say.”

Among the intimate revelations that Francisca shared, the host also talked about how she has experienced her own adjustment as a mother of two children. When questioned by a follower, The host revealed “I'm also going crazy at times. It's part of the process.”

“Only I think that babies are not babies forever, that I am in a stage that is going to pass and that is why I try to enjoy and feel everything,” said Francesca. when faced with the question of how to maintain balance with two children. Regarding whether she will soon have another child, the host took the opportunity to clarify: “Give me a chance to adapt to the second one,” she said jokingly, with several smiley face emoticons.

Francisca opened up about motherhood in response to questions from her followers on Instagram. Photo:Instagram @francisca Share

Francisca Lachapel denies separation rumors



The first weekend of April, Francisca decided to carry out a question and answer session with her Instagram followers, however, Little did she imagine that someone would question her about the strength of her marriage to Francesco Zampogna. “Supposedly, you are getting divorced,” someone told the Dominican, who responded firmly.

“Oh Lord! “Cancelled!” said Francisca and added: “Let your mouth and fingers become big, as they say haha.” The host did not give rise to speculation about her marriage and her family and He warned his followers: “Don't believe everything you read out there.”