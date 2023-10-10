The Vox Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly prepares a Non-Law Proposal to urge the Ministry of the Presidency to prepare a report on the state of nightlife venues in the Region of Murcia. The idea is that, within a month, the counselor Marcos Ortuño prepares a statistical analysis that includes the census of establishments, the types and modalities, the permits granted, the estimate of non-compliance and the economic and environmental impact they have on the areas where they are located.

Furthermore, in Vox they propose that the regional government share with the regional Parliament an assessment of the political management that it has carried out in the nightlife and recreational activities sector since the Community assumed these powers, and that it prepares in four months a new regulation that regulate the sector.

They also want Ortuño to coordinate and constitute “immediately” a working group made up of different departments of the regional Government, with collateral powers in the control of premises, public shows and recreational activities in which representatives of Health, Environment, Urban Planning participate. and Emergencies.

The essence of this working group, in which representatives of the political groups represented in the Assembly would participate, is to identify the connections between them so that they can be coordinated at the regional and local level when carrying out inspections, with the eyes set on providing conclusions within a maximum period of three months.

Regional regulations



Finally, the Vox Parliamentary Group in the Assembly proposes that the Chamber urge the Government to develop regional regulations that regulate public entertainment and recreational activities, and that this proposal can be debated as a bill. Furthermore, they suggest that it be inspired by “the most advanced state in which it (the legislation) is at the level of the autonomous administrations.”

They seek that this new regulation takes into account the definition of the shows and establishments that will be regulated or excluded, the administrative organization and the distribution of regional and local powers, the existence of an autonomous control body with the capacity for direct action and/or supplementary, the license and permit regime with its modalities and the legal organization of all phases of the process to obtain a license: granting, duration, updating, review, modification and cancellation.

They also propose that the new legislation include the civil liability insurance regime, the requirements to work as an entertainment entrepreneur and the consequences of repeated non-compliance with obligations.

It must also include the rules that will regulate the inspection service, precautionary measures, infractions, participation of interested parties, right of admission, closing hours, surveillance and information system for clients and the guarantees of immediate and effective compliance with what the regulations order. authorities.

In addition, they propose establishing a protocol for action by inspectors not only when there are no permits but also when there is an emergency, regardless of whether the premises have a license or not.