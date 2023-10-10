This Tuesday, the Kremlin refuted the accusations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. that Russia is interested in provoking a war in the Middle East.

“They are completely baseless,” declared the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.in his daily press conference, pointing out that the Kremlin receives these types of statements “negatively.”

He recalled that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has deep roots of which “many know the historical context, but it delves so deeply into time that not everyone already knows the details.”

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky stated the day before in his speech to the nation that he has at his disposal “very clear information that Russia is interested in provoking a war in the Middle East.”

“We see Russian propagandists gloating. We see Moscow’s Iranian friends openly supporting those who attacked Israel,” he said.

The Ukrainian head of state released this message after meeting with his military and foreign intelligence servicesand warned that “the world wars of the past began with local aggressions.”



Zelensky also highlighted that Iran supports both Russia and Hamas in their actions against Ukraine and Israel, and asked the Parliaments and Governments of the world to take forceful measures against those who threaten human life and the international order.

Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

The Ukrainian leader recalled that “the world wars of the past began with local aggressions,” and assured that Ukraine knows “how to confront this threat.” “We are working on the next steps.

Furthermore, this Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said this Tuesday that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas illustrates “the failure” of United States policy in the Middle East. and stated that the creation of a Palestinian state is a “necessity.”

The Russian president advocated “the need to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.”

Putin stated that the United States “has tried to monopolize control (of the conflict), but, unfortunately, was not concerned with seeking agreements that are acceptable to both sides.”

