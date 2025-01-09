“Time proves us right.” That is the conclusion that Vox reaches six months after breaking the five autonomous governments that it shared with the PP. In July 2024, the Popular Party accepted the distribution among the rest of the autonomous communities of more than three hundred unaccompanied foreign minors from the Canary Islands, overwhelmed by the arrival of immigrants in an irregular situation, and Santiago Abascal’s party considers that the current context is burdensome. reasons for that decision. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, 2024 was the second year with the most irregular arrivals to Spain, with 63,970 people, and the record was broken, for the second consecutive year, in the Canary Islands, with the entry of 46,843 immigrants in an irregular situation. This Thursday, at a press conference, the spokesperson for the Vox Parliamentary Group in Congress, Pepa Millán, was eloquent in her criticism of the Government, yes, but also of the popular ones: “Did you think that more were not going to arrive?” Vox is the party with parliamentary representation with a harder line on immigration matters and rejects irregular immigration without any nuance. It was the only group that opposed the taking into consideration of a popular legislative initiative, led by eight hundred NGOs, including Cáritas, for an extraordinary regularization of half a million foreigners residing in Spain and also the only one that presented an amendment of whole. In addition, it rejects the distribution of unaccompanied minors and defends their return to their countries of origin. Related News Standard IMMIGRATION No Canary Islands exceeds 840 migrants arriving to the islands in the last hours Laura Bautista Since Monday there have been 11 boats in Lanzarote and El HierroThe deputy of the Canary Coalition (CC), Cristina Valido, explained in a recent interview on ABC that this entails serious difficulties for several reasons: the minors arrive in Spain without identification, they do not They reveal where they are from, their families do not claim them because they hope that they will find a job in Europe that will allow them to send some money home, and their countries of origin do not accept them back without their origin being proven. Even so, Millán has insisted that what is missing is the “will” of the Government of Spain and that it is possible to “collaborate” with the countries of origin to “locate the families.” The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo (CC) , demanded that the central government approve a royal decree law to alleviate the situation of the archipelago, where there are almost 6,000 unaccompanied foreign minors, and this Thursday the Executive conveyed its commitment to have a text prepared in ten days for the distribution punctual minors. Something that is opposed by the PP, which rejects this solution becoming structural after having accepted a first distribution last summer, and, of course, Vox. Millán has announced in the Congress press room that his group will vote against any initiative that proposes “call effect policies.” “What the Government is doing is spreading illegal immigration throughout Spain and the PP accepts that with the regularization of 500,000 illegal immigrants and the distribution of three hundred minors,” he said. “We have a problem if the main opposition party “He is so clueless” Pepa Millán Spokesperson for the Vox Parliamentary Group in CongressThe PP shares the government with CC in the Canary Islands, but the two parties are distanced on what should be done in the face of the collapse of immigration in the archipelago. The popular ones, in recent weeks, have defended that Spain should look at other surrounding countries, in clear allusion to Giorgia Meloni’s Italy, which are managing to reduce irregular arrivals. Asked if the popular party should break up the Canary Islands Executive, Millán has not gotten involved, but has taken the opportunity to influence her criticism of Génova, which, according to her, “one day is against irregular immigration and another regularizes thousands of people”. «The PP has to make a fundamental reflection on this matter. We have a problem if the main opposition party is so clueless,” concluded the spokesperson for the third largest parliamentary group in the Lower House.

