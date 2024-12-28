How much of an act as Minister of Education, how much of an act in the pre-campaign of the primaries for champion the PSOE of Aragonhow much of a solidarity act by a Zaragozan woman can Pilar Alegría’s participation this morning in the Plaza del Pilar have, within the VIII edition of the ‘Things that matter’ campaign, that organizes the NGO Trapientos since 2016. National Prize for the Promotion of Reading in 2022, this activity has been supported by the Ministry of Education itself since 2018, which has contributed to the initiative reaching different Spanish cities.

Herein kind of literary invisible friendcitizens can leave a book that has marked their life and take another that another person has left there. Participants must register in advance on the initiative’s website. They choose a book they have at home and write on the first pages the reasons that make it important, addressing the unknown person who will receive it. This dedication is essential, since the participants will attend the Matildas and Bastianes award for the best dedication, which seeks to promote literary creativity.

Furthermore, since it is a Christmas gift, it has to be wrapped before exchanging it at the booth located in the Pilar market that has ‘Books that Matter’ for the copy chosen by another person at random.

“Maximum respect” for the rival

The minister has been asked about her new rival in the primaries, Darío Villagrasa, and with the ‘fair play’ advocated by the sport that he also directs in his portfolio, he has outlined the title of “unity” with which he appeared six days ago in his hometown, at the ceremony to make his candidacy official that took place in La Zaida (Zaragoza). He has avoided talking about possible pacts or negotiations with rivals, he has congratulated Villagrasa and paid him the greatest respect, but he has also said that “it will not have a continuous project”, to mark distances with Javier Lambán, general secretary of the PSOE Aragón since 2012 and who will take over in March, and with his like-minded people, such as the mayor of Bujaraloz himself.









«Each one will defend a vision and carry out a project. “I am going to face everything with the utmost respect for Darío and any other colleague who could take a step forward in the coming weeks,” he pointed out regarding possible pools, since there is still time for more candidates to present themselves.

The Zaidana minister trusts that the primary process that divides the Aragonese PSOE will be lived “with plurality and naturalness” and has warned that, although they are in different projects, Villagrasa and she are colleagues. Alegría has reiterated that the PSOE acted with transparency in the Ábalos case and that Pedro Sánchez will meet with Carles Puigdemont.

Alegría has also taken the opportunity to point out that the aid that provinces such as Teruel or Soria receive due to depopulation “are the result of the work of the Government of Spain” and the same thing happens with the Teruel Investment Fund (Fite), recently approved by the Council of Ministers. . “If a Government collected and recognized the multiannual nature that was needed was that of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. There was, in addition, a critical moment in which it was on the verge of being lost during Luisa Fernanda Rudi’s time,” the minister charged, Servimedia reports.

As a curiosity, Alegría, who acts as spokesperson for the Government, has had the book ‘Micromemory’ by Miguel Menawho although born in Madrid has worked all his life as an announcer in Radio Zaragoza, on Cadena SER.