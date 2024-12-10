Vox rebounds due to the fall of the PP after DANA and the PSOE recovers, according to several surveys

More than a month after the catastrophic DANA that caused more than 200 deaths in the Valencian Community, the latest polls point to a generalized fall of the PP at the state level, just after the management of President Carlos Mazón’s party in that community was has been questioned by neighbors and authorities. The polls, however, indicate that the main beneficiary of this collapse is Vox, which is growing considerably both in that autonomous community and in the country as a whole.

Puigdemont asks Sánchez to submit to a question of confidence in Congress: “He is not trustworthy”

This Monday the Prisa group, El Mundo and Prensa Ibérica published surveys. In the statewide survey conducted by 40dB For El País and Cadena Ser the PP continues to be the leading force with 33.3% of the votes, but Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party registers a considerable drop compared to the previous month’s survey, losing two points. The PSOE follows as the second force with a small increase compared to the November survey, winning 29.9% of the votes.

The main rebound and the party that benefits the most from the fall of the PP is Vox, which, according to 40dB, already reaches 13.1% of the votes, almost two points more than in November. Sumar, on the other hand, continues to fall, and stands at 5% of the votes. Podemos also fell to 2.8% of the votes and Se Acabó la Fiesta (SALF), the party of ultra agitator Alvise Pérez, surpasses Ione Belarra’s party by three tenths, standing at 3.1% of support.

The survey prepared by the Cabinet of Social Studies and Public Opinion (GESOP) for the group also gives the PP as the winner. Iberian Press. Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party would obtain 31.1% of the votes and 135-139 seats (today it has 137), which represents 2.2 points and between 6 and 7 seats less than three months ago. In this case, Vox also rebounds, maintaining third position with 14.7% of support and between 45-49 seats (today it has 33).

The PSOE would remain at 28.3% of the votes and 117-121 deputies (now it has 121), 1.3 points and between 11 and 12 more deputies than in September. Although the PSOE rises, the entire left would lose ground, mainly due to the division between Sumar and Podemos, which separately would obtain practically half of the seats (from 15 to 19) that they obtained together at the polls (31), despite gathering almost the same percentage of votes. Yolanda Díaz’s coalition sinks to its worst record since the elections: 8% of the votes and 13-15 seats, 2.9 points and between 13 and 15 seats less than in September. We can scratch four tenths of Sumar’s fall and would achieve 3.5% of the ballots and 2-4 deputies.

The trend is similar in the survey prepared by Sigma Dos for The World. The PP would be the first force after losing 1.1 points and would retain 34.8% of the votes. PSOE would achieve 115 seats after falling 0.8 points, remaining with 27.4% of support, and Vox rises significantly (1.4 points, from 10.5% to 11.9%) and now recovers all the ground that it had lost in the last year, reaching an estimate of 33 seats, the same ones it obtained in the July 2023 general elections.

Mazón’s PP goes from approaching the absolute majority in the polls to sinking and depending more on Vox after the DANA



In this case Sumar grows, climbing to nine seats, three more than a month ago, but still very far from its results from last year. And Podemos maintains its results at 5%, but loses one deputy: from five, its estimate would now rise to four.