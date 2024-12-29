This Friday, the American producer, screenwriter and director died of unknown causes. Charles Shyer. According to his family in a statement: “It is with indescribable pain in our hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved father, Charles Shyer. His loss leaves an unbridgeable void in our lives, but his legacy It lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he has left behind. We know that there will never be another like him”.

Shyer is known for having formed with Nancy Meyers his professional and romantic partner, a successful duo of comedy writers between the 80s and 90s. Before meeting Meyers, Shyer had written comedies such as The cheeks and Joys of a widower at the end of the 70s, until 1980 he co-wrote with Meyers and Harvey Miller The recruit Benjamin. The film starred Goldie Hawn and had tremendous success, achieving a Oscar nomination for its three scriptwriters.

From then on Shyer and Meyers became associated, eventually marrying in 1990. By then they had written Irreconcilable differences in 1984 (with Ryan O’Neal and Drew Barrymore) and two years later Jumpin’ Jack Flash. In Irreconcilable differencesIn addition, Shyer had jumped into directing, which became a common dynamic since then: Shyer and Meyers wrote together, and the former was also in charge of staging. It didn’t happen with Jumpin’ Jack Flash but yes with Baby, you are worth a lot in 1987, starring Diane Keaton.

Shyer and Meyers did not stop adding successes at the box office, although the true consecration came in 1991 with The bride’s father, remake from the classic Vincente Minnelli where Steve Martin happened to Spencer Tracy. Before the inevitable sequel The bride’s father returnsShyer and Meyers joined forces again in I like trouble (with Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts) and shortly before the end of the decade they separated.

The curious thing is that they did it after writing the remake of You to Boston and I to California (You to London and I to Californiastarring Lindsay Lohan for disney): a script that just dealt with a couple’s traumatic divorce. Since then Shyers and Meyers parted ways: around 2004 Shyers wrote and directed another remakethat of alfie (with Jude Law as Michael Caine), and remained largely idle until recently directing a pair of Christmas movies for Netflix: Noel’s diary and Better Christmas, impossible!

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.