This Monday, Lamine Thior first appeared this season on The Intermediate after triumphing last year with its section on micro-racism.

“Can I guess what you’re thinking? How is Lamine in such a fancy restaurant if he’s black?“said the collaborator of the La Sexta program at the beginning of his intervention.

The comedian wanted to dismantle the theory of the African restaurant and talk about gastronomic racism: “A place that encompasses the food of an entire continent of more than 30 million square kilometers?”

Lamine Thior, in ‘The Intermission’. ATRESMEDIA

“Actually it could be a Senegalese restaurant, a Nigerian or a Moroccan because, for To be truly African, I would need an eight-volume letter or a 20 gigabyte QR,” he highlighted.

On this occasion he went to a Kenyan one, where he stated that “I’m going to have a feast on Wyoming”dismantling the racist clichés about the menu of this type of establishments.





“No eye soup, monkey brain sorbet or pig gutsbut nyama chomaa dish of roast lamb that can also be zebra, and it is incredible,” he said.

Another of the gastronomic microracisms was that “Being black, the first thing I eat is the waiter’s badge explaining everything to me as if I had never stepped foot in a bar in my life.

To conclude his explanation, Thior noted that “it is everyone’s mission to change, because racism is expensive…”.