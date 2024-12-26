The year that is ending has left us great surprises for fans of four-wheel motors. Above all, at the end of the year, since Santa Claus has come forward with two gifts: the first images of the private collection of luxury cars of the Sultan of Brunei and the amazing collection of Formula 1 cars of Bernie Ecclestone, which has decided put his 69 vehicles up for sale at 94 years old. But, in addition, it has been another great year in terms of eye-catching, eccentric in many cases, novelties within the luxury automobile industry.

We have collected some of the most original and eccentric cars which we have seen for the first time in 2024. Most are limited premiere editions, but ‘tuning’ is also represented, which continues to be a preferred option among celebrities; the prototypes, which mark the future of brands like Jaguar; and classic cars, which are increasingly taking center stage in auctions and shows.

1 Mark Zuckerberg’s Porsche limousine



instagram @westcoastcustoms



Mark Zuckerberg’s Porsche limousine

Marck Zuckerberg is also a client of the most famous tuning shop in the world, West Coast Custom, the favorite of celebrities like Justin Bieber. The CEO of Meta and founder of Facebook trusted his professionals to customize two new acquisitions for his garage and that of his wife, Priscilla Chan: a Porsche 911 and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

The latter was converted into a limousine in the popular workshop, where the car’s wheelbase was extended, the distance between the front axle and the rear axle of the vehicle, installing minivan-style sliding doors and enabling a huge space inside, typical of limousines.









2 Battista Dark Knight by Pininfarina



instagram @automobilipininfarinaofficial



Battista Dark Knight by Pininfarina

Movie lovers cannot lose sight of its influence on the luxury automobile industry. The worlds of agent 007, for example, or superheroes like Batman would not be the same without their unique cars. Cars that continue to inspire designers to make new special editions like the Battista Dark Knight by Pinifarina.

The Italian company joined forces with Warner Bros and Relevance International to commemorate DC’s 85th anniversarytaking inspiration from his universe to shape his one-off hypercar. There is only one in the world. An unmatched eccentric jewel designed with a carbon fiber monohull and painted, of course, in glossy black. The doors and curved glass roof enhance the natural lighting, which is flooded with the voice of Bruce Wayne’s butler and assistant, Alfred Pennyworth, integrated into its infotainment system.

3 Ferrari F80



ferrari



Ferrari F80

Of the novelties presented by Ferrari in 2024 we could have chosen the 12 Clindri, a beautiful car from Maranello, but we stayed with the F80, its new plug-in hybrid supercar that costs 3.6 million euros… although in reality They sold out their 799 units before even being presented.

The car pays tribute to the racing industry, where Ferrari forged the fame it enjoys today. In fact, the Italian factory presented it at the Finali Mondiali, the event that marks the end of the Ferrari sports season, which takes place at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola).

The engine is partly derived from the 499P, winner of the 24 Hours of LeMans in 2023 and 2024, and many of the aerodynamic concepts have been borrowed from Formula 1, so we are talking about one of the most special cars ever. have premiered this year.

4 Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger



rolls-royce



Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger

We have chosen two special edition cars inspired by the seventh art for this list. There is no other choice seeing the result of Rolls-Royce’s tribute to the iconic 1964 film that gives it its name, one of the most popular in the saga of agent 007, James Bond. In ‘Goldfinger’ he rigs a two-tone Phantom from 1937, a car that inspires the new model with which the British company has paid tribute to the 60th anniversary of the film.

We could highlight a hundred thousand details about the car, including its two-tone design, but if there is something special and unique in its aesthetics, it is the inlay on the dashboard, a contour map of the Furka Pass, in Switzerland, the original setting for the film.

The car’s custom Starlight roof recreates the pass’s night sky as it looked on July 11, 1964, the last day of filming in Switzerland. Yes, it is a Rolls-Royce with a starry sky… and with a solid 18-karat gold ingot in the shape of the Phantom Speedform, a piece that alone could already be worth around half a million euros.

5 Jaguar Type 00



jaguar



Jaguar Type 00

It is a prototype but the Jaguar Type 00 just presented in Miami is not just any prototype. We talk about car that marks the change of direction of an iconic brand in the luxury automobile industry, And on top of that, one of the versions has been manufactured in neon pink, ‘Pink Miami’, in homage to the city where it was presented to society.

Just because it is a pink Jaguar, it already deserves to be on this list. But there are more arguments: for example, that it is the door to the production of zero-mission cars within the new lineage of Jaguar, which has completely redesigned its corporate image and, therefore, that of its catalog of the future. In 2025 we will see the ideas embodied in this Jaguar Type 00, which gives aesthetic prominence to materials such as brass, landed on a production model.

6 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Hommage T50S



bugatti



Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Hommage T50S

In 2024, Bugatti has given us a special edition of its Chiron model, a car that is already part of the history of the brand. The car pays tribute to the model with which the French firm debuted at the 24 Hours of Le Mansthe Type 50S in 1931, almost a century ago, on the La Sarthe circuit.

The customer who purchased this unique edition wanted to feel as they did then behind the wheel of the Type 50S Ettore and Jean Bugatti, and the result is an unrepeatable car, both in terms of performance and aesthetics.