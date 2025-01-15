Vox broadcasts a call to remove and throw microphones from journalists

The extreme right is spreading on social networks the poster of an alleged “microphone launching contest”, with which they point out as a “target” any microphone from laSexta, TVE, Cadena Ser or Canal Red.

They encourage, it is understood, journalists from these media to remove the microphones they work with, and to do so during a broadcast “live if possible.” “You can insult or not say anything, whatever is more comfortable,” adds the image that the ultras profiles are sharing.

One of the first people to spread the ‘poster’ was the agitator Javier Negre, who says that it came to him “on WhatsApp after Maestre’s attack on Vito.”

Shortly after, it was the Vox profile on Twitter that echoed the “contest”, with a similar poster that in this case includes logos of the Government of Spain and Atresmedia to give it an impression of officiality that is not real.

This comes after several journalists have escaped from far-right agitators by taking their microphone and throwing it to the ground, as happened a few days ago in the case of Ana Pardo de Vera when she was harassed by Bertrand Ndongo upon arrival at an official event. , and Antonio Maestre, who this Tuesday reacted with a similar gesture to Vito Quiles, who approached him in the middle of the street.

“Journalistic practice entails duties and obligations. Harassment is intolerable and in journalism there should be no space for those who practice it. “We express our support to our colleague and partner Antonio Maestre in the face of harassers who poison society,” he said. written about it by the Association of Investigative Journalists (API).

Journalist associations condemn the “incident” caused by Javier Negre in Congress

For its part, the Federation of Associations of Journalists of Spain (FAPE) this week granted protection to Pardo de Vera “given the accusations he received from Bertrand Ndongo last Wednesday, January 8.” “Journalism consists of honestly guaranteeing the citizen’s right to receive truthful information, not of provoking confrontations between professionals and preventing colleagues from exercising their rights with intimidating actions. For this reason, FAPE condemns this type of harassment and harassment,” they point out.