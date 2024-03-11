Katsuhiro Harada, Project Chief Director of Tekken 8stated in an interview with MP1st that the development team at Bandai Namco Games “could be” take into account the Free DLC for charactersalthough he noted that creating new characters is among the most expensive things to develop.
More precisely, when asked if there is a possibility that Tekken 8 will receive a free DLC on the characters, Harada replied: “The characters are the most expensive content to develop, but speaking of hypotheses, we may consider the idea later. Stay tuned for updates.”
Tekken 8 and the new characters
For the moment, we know what Tekken 8 will introduce Eddie Gordo as the first DLC character within Season 1. However, we have no other details on Bandai Namco's future projects. We remind you that the fighting game has been available since the end of January on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
Looking back, Tekken 7 has received multiple post-launch characters through seasonal extras, including historical characters such as Kunimitsu, Ganryu, Armor King and Craig Marduk, but also “guest stars” from other games or TV series, such as Negan of The Walking Dead and Noctis from Final Fantasy 15.
What are your hopes for Tekken 8?
