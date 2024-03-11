Katsuhiro Harada, Project Chief Director of Tekken 8stated in an interview with MP1st that the development team at Bandai Namco Games “could be” take into account the Free DLC for charactersalthough he noted that creating new characters is among the most expensive things to develop.

More precisely, when asked if there is a possibility that Tekken 8 will receive a free DLC on the characters, Harada replied: “The characters are the most expensive content to develop, but speaking of hypotheses, we may consider the idea later. Stay tuned for updates.”