Attack on Titan has now come to an end, but there is always room for recollections as this excellent book shows us Mikasa Ackerman Cosplay on the part of Shirogane_samawhich once again proves to be truly splendid even on video.

The reproduction of the dress is excellent, with the typical combat gear decidedly similar to that of the original character in the manga and anime, with the cosplay in this case not including the reconstruction of the typical equipment of the Scout Regiment and in general of the fighters engaged against the Titans in the series.

In any case, there is really little to complain about, considering the general quality of this interpretation, which on this occasion is also visible from different perspectives, distances and poses given that it is a video.