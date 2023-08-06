Vox is open to supporting the investiture of any candidate without the need to enter the Government as long as it agrees not to agree with the pro-independence or nationalists. The formation of Santiago Abascal announced this Sunday that its 33 deputies “would support a constitutional majority in the lower house that allows the formation of a Government” without concessions to Junt, ERC or Bildu, but neither to the PNV.

Although Vox’s obvious offer is to facilitate a government of Alberto Núñez Feijóo “for free” without entering the Executive as he claimed during the electoral campaign, the truth is that in the terms in which the manifesto made public this Sunday is written, the declaration, In principle, it would even leave room for the formation to open up to supporting Sánchez to continue in Moncloa, as long as he accepted the demands of abandoning the independentistas, something that, today, seems impossible.

In any case, Abascal’s party did not clarify in its manifesto whether it would go as far as voting in favor of Sánchez’s continuity in that highly improbable scenario of political-fiction of a break with his preferred partners, which would also undoubtedly mean an irreparable fracture with Sumar.

Until this Sunday, Vox’s last position before the investiture had been to promise to support Feijóo, without claiming to enter the Executive as they had demanded during the campaign, in the event that this proclamation was viable with the support of a group ” five or six socialist deputies» defectors.

On July 26, both Santiago Abascal and Iván Espinosa de los Monteros launched the idea of ​​”free” support for Feijóo in order to avoid “a government of national destruction.” “If Mr. Feijóo is able to convince a few of that presumed good PSOE that I do not know, we will not be an obstacle,” said the parliamentary spokesman for the conservative party.

“Sensible” offer



“Vox will not be anyone’s excuse or the impediment to avoid a government of those who intend to destroy the foundations of the Constitution,” Santiago Abascal’s party explained today, which insisted that this offer is “prudent and sensible,” despite ” who insist on demonizing and blaming Vox, demonizing and blaming more than three million Spaniards who have the right to political representation ».

Vox justified this offer of support with the only consideration of the sanitary cordon to independentistas and nationalists in the face of “the possibility that Pedro Sánchez will be sworn in as president with the support of the fugitive from Justice, Carles Puigdemont, Bildu, PNV and ERC, whose general secretary A fugitive in Switzerland, Marta Rovira, is in charge of negotiating said agreement with the PSOE».

“Serious threat”



According to Abascal’s party, an Executive born from the agreement with the secessionists and nationalists would constitute “a serious threat to the constitutional order and coexistence” with the possibility that Sánchez would even “concede a referendum on self-determination”, which – Vox affirms – would mean “a coup promoted by the Government itself that would probably lead to a breakdown of coexistence and social peace.”

Vox recalled in its statement that already in the last legislature Sánchez pardoned the leaders of the process, convicted and reformed the Penal Code to eliminate sedition and reduce embezzlement as a “toll on ERC.” And now, explains the ultra-conservative party, Sánchez “needs the active support of Junts and Bildu”, which “constitute a serious threat to the foundations of the constitutional order.”

“Given the seriousness of the events and the danger that Pedro Sánchez will be sworn in as president by the hand of all the enemies of Spain,” Vox reiterated Abascal’s recent statement, assuring that “we will not be an obstacle to avoid a government of national destruction ».