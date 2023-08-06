What did Musk say?

Musk stated in a post on X early Sunday morning:

Zuckerberg’s fight against Musk will be broadcast live on X.

All proceeds will go to Veterans Charity.

Musk provided no other details.

Earlier Sunday, the owner of “X” said he “lifts weights throughout the day, prepares for a fight,” adding that he didn’t have time to work out, so he brought weights for workplace training.

The story of the fight

Although it seems like a joke, billionaire businessmen Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may soon organize a real combat match, according to what has spread on social media.

And the beginning was when he responded Elon Musk On a tweet about news that Facebook It may be developing a competitor to Twitter.

A Twitter user responded that Elon Musk He should be careful because Zuckerberg is trained in the arts.”jujitsuMusk replied, writing: “I am ready for a cage fight if he is.”

Laird Zuckerberg responds to Musk’s tweet Instagram With the words “send me your location”.

Then another Twitter user shared Zuckerberg Post on Instagram on Wednesday night, to which Musk replied, “If it’s true, I’ll do it.”

Later, Musk, 51, contacted Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to ask if Zuckerberg was serious about playing a real match, and reported that he had not received a response yet.