The triumphs in Mercedes

Together Toto Wolff And James Vowles they have reached the highest peaks of Formula 1, driving from the wall – in the role of team principal and head of strategy respectively – the Silver Arrows to eight consecutive Constructors’ titles and seven successes in the Drivers’ Championship. An era of domination which is now over and which has also seen part ways of the two managers: Wolff is in fact still on the bridge of the Mercedes ship, while Vowles has decided to embark on a different navigation, accepting the offer from Williams and becoming team principal of the team which has often been the rear of the grid in recent years.

Bond still solid

However, such a long and significant working relationship cannot be broken completely overnight. Vowles admitted that he still has a strong bond with his former bosswho he now meets as a peer in the traditional team principal meetings that take place during race weekends. “He and I have worked together for about 12 years and this is a relationship that doesn’t break overnight. But I also have excellent relationships with most of the other team principals in the paddock”the British engineer told the site formel1.de. The new Williams boss also added that he still has direct contact with Wolff and frequent interaction with him and with the other managers in the Circus.

“I’m not like him”

Having remained in contact with a charismatic and successful boss like Wolff for many years could certainly have an influence on the leadership style that Vowles will develop in the coming years. However, the 43-year-old Englishman also made it clear that he did not want to slavishly follow in the footsteps of his teacher, claiming a strong independence of thoughtexpressed directly to his former boss: “He was a big part of my life and influenced a lot what we did – concluded Vowles – but everyone’s way of acting is individual. I had a discussion with him once and he asked me for my point of view. And I made it clear to him that I’m different from him. This is a good thing. I don’t want to be like him. I want to have my independent thoughts. Here are the strengths of both“.