DThe faction leaders of the CDU and CSU could not have expected and, as old parliamentary hands, certainly did not expect that their motion for a resolution on the delivery of the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine would receive a majority in the Bundestag.

To achieve this, MPs from the traffic light parties would have had to defect to the opposition in droves. Then Scholz would not only have appeared as a procrastinator, but as Chancellor without a majority, and many MPs without a mandate after the new election, which usually follows such circumstances sooner or later.

“Downright indecent”

Even those in the FDP and the Greens who loudly criticized Scholz on this issue gritted their teeth and voted against what they themselves had been demanding from the Chancellor for months. Anyone who behaves in this way for reasons of coalition should, of course, be more careful about the accusation that the Union is only interested in power-political games.

Strack-Zimmermann called it “downright indecent” to submit the motion for a resolution after the report of the military commissioner. Indecent? That could also be called the refusal to deal with the Taurus proposal, which the Union had already submitted last November.

Hofreiter, who accused Merz of not being serious about Ukraine, at least admitted in his justification that the Greens had also resorted to such measures when they were in the opposition themselves. Motions for resolutions are there to clarify positions and to call on the government from the Bundestag to change its policy. The Union has not (yet) been able to get the Chancellor into trouble with its latest initiative, but the traffic light politicians, who have proven themselves to be loudmouths when it comes to Taurus, have.







Incidentally, not only the coalition members voted unanimously against the Union motion, but also, with one exception, the AfD members. But the traffic light had no problems with that. Ignoring the firewall is only more than indecent if you can blame the Union for it.