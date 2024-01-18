Italian Super Cup, Napoli-Fiorentina 3-0, Azzurri in the final. Zerbin MVP in the desert of Riyadh

Napoli is in the final of the Italian Super Cup. At the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh the Azzurri overcome 3-0 Fiorentina thanks to Simeone's goal in the 22nd minute and two goals from Zerbinwho came on in the 81st minute in place of Mazzocchi and immediately scored (in the 84th and 86th minutes) and was then awarded MVP of the match by the CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo.

The stadium in Riyadh that hosted the match, Al-Awwal Park, appeared half empty from the images. The facility can accommodate a maximum of 25 thousand spectators, but those present seemed to be a decidedly lower number.

The Neapolitans await the winner of the second semi-final between Inter and Lazio in the final on Monday 22 Januaryon the pitch tomorrow, again at 8pm at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

Napoli, record-breaking Zerbin: fastest double in the Italian Super Cup

For Alessio Zerbin. striker born in 1999 scored a brace in a record 3 minutes: it is the fastest in the history of the Italian Super Cup, having erased the previous record of Claudio Lopez (Lazio, two goals in 5' in 2000 against Inter).

An incredible evening for Zerbin: he comes on and is the first with the blue shirt to bring Napoli 2-0, he scares everyone since, in the rush, he hits his head on the pole. He leaves the field to be treated, and when he returns he receives the ball to make it 3-0, put into goal with a nice diagonal shot.

Napoli first semi-finalist of the Italian Super Cup, Fiorentina defeated 3-0 with Simeone and Zerbin scored twice

Napoli is the first finalist of the Italian Super Cup. At the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh the reigning Italian champions beat Fiorentina 3-0 thanks to a goal from 'Cholito' Simeone in the 22nd minute and a brace from Zerbin, who came on just a few minutes ago, who scored in the 84th minute and in the 86th minute. On Monday 22 January the Azzurri await the winner of the second semi-final, scheduled for tomorrow at 8pm between Inter and Lazio, again at the Al-Awwal Stadium. At the start of the match Napoli showed up in the 3rd minute with Politano entering the area, Martinez Quarta did well to block him in the corner. From the development of the corner, Politano himself looks for Kvaratskhelia at the limit, a muffled right foot that facilitates Terracciano's grip. In the 9th minute Politano again takes center stage and shoots with his left foot from the edge: Terracciano deflects it over the crossbar with his fingertips. In the quarter of an hour Mazzocchi crosses to Simeone who cuts to the first post and finishes with a volley, the ball just wide. In the 22nd minute the Azzurri found the deserved advantage: great work by Kvaratskhelia, who let a ball slip through for Juan Jesus to run across the open field. Assist in depth for Simeone, who crosses his right foot and beats Terracciano. Six minutes later Viola was one step away from equalising: Martinez Quarta headed the ball away and hit the post, Bonaventura was offside on the rebound. At that point the assist in the center for Beltran's winning tap-in was useless. La Penna cancels and the score remains 1-0 for Napoli. In the 40th minute Bonaventura tries to redeem himself with a shot from distance: a right footed shot which however misses Gollini's goal. In the 44th minute Mario Rui made a messy intervention in the area on Ikoné and La Penna awarded the penalty. The same French attacker goes from 11 meters but his shot ends up high over the crossbar.

Along the lines of the first half finale, Fiorentina started off strongly at the start of the second half, in the 5th minute Beltran tries with a powerful right foot but Gollini is attentive and saves the Argentine's shot. In the 8th minute Arthur throws it deep for Ikoné but the Frenchman controls it poorly and is anticipated by Gollini. At 12' here are the first changes by Italiano: Nzola and Sottil in, Ikoné and Brekalo out and a few minutes later the booked Biraghi comes out replaced by Parisi. In the 27th minute Mazzarri's first three moves: here are Zielinski, Lindstrom and Ostigard, Kvaratskhelia, Politano and Mario Rui out. Shortly after the half hour it was Gaetano's turn to come on for Cajuste, who was out due to a muscle problem. In the 35th minute Duncan tries with a shot from outside the area that goes wide. In the 39th minute the Neapolitans doubled their lead. From the corner developments, Di Lorenzo heads the ball and reaches the far post for the insertion of Zerbin who scores. Two minutes pass and Zerbin scores a hat trick and his personal brace. The Napoli winger starts with the ball and appears in the area: a right-footed cross that is unstoppable for Terracciano. Curtain.

NAPLES-FIORENTINA 3-0, SCORESHEET

SCOREERS: 22' Simeone, 84' and 87' Zerbin

NAPLES (3-4-3): Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus; Mazzocchi (81' Zerbin), Cajuste, Lobotka, Mario Rui (72' Ostigard); Politano (72' Lindstrom), Simeone, Kvaratskhelia (72' Zielinski). Coach: Walter Mazzarri.

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta (88' Barak), Biraghi (68' Parisi); Arthur, Duncan; Brekalo (57' Sottil), Bonaventura (88' Faraoni), Ikoné (57' Nzola); Beltran

Referee: La Penna

