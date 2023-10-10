In the area of ​​the old San Antonio de Arredondo airfield, near Villa Carlos Paz, where the fire reached a few meters from the homes, there are moments of anguish and tension. Neighbors are working with firefighters to contain the spread of the fire. The wind pushed the flames and revived the outbreak that had consumed hundreds of hectares during the day yesterday.

Until now, the Firefighters team is working together with the community to clarify the cause of the conflagration that is frightening the residents of this sector.

🇦🇷 | 🚨 Alarming situation in Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina: a forest fire is advancing rapidly towards the city. Several buildings are on fire and urgent evacuations are being carried out. pic.twitter.com/p5gvbOx2n3 — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) October 10, 2023

For his part, the provincial Climate Risk Management Secretary, Claudio Vignetta, explained that in the area “the fire is very active between Carlos Paz and San Antonio de Arredondo, heading south of the 400 Homes neighborhood.

Throughout this sector, “we have interface risk [peligro para las viviendas]so the Firefighters staff worked very hardalong with four planes and a helicopter with a bucket, permanently throwing water into the area where we are most at risk.”

The temperature is high; the wind, intense and the ambient humidity, practically non-existent

“The situation is complicated,” Vignetta added. The temperature is high; the wind is intense and the ambient humidity is practically non-existent. This forces us to protect homes and all brigade members and firefighters so that we do not have any inconvenience.“, neither with wounded nor injured.”

For his part, Governor Juan Schiaretti, through his networks, asked the population to “respect the instructions of fire personnel and authorities who are working in the affected areas. The most important thing is to save lives, where it is necessary to evacuate it will be done, and the material losses will be covered – as we always do in these cases – by the provincial State. Given that due to the climatic situation we are at extreme risk of fires, it is necessary to take preventive measures.”

In relation to the #fires that are occurring in our province, I ask the population to respect the instructions of the fire department personnel and authorities who are working in the affected areas.

The most important thing is to save lives, where it is necessary to evacuate… — Juan Schiaretti (@JSchiaretti) October 10, 2023

Around noon on Tuesday, October 10, the Córdoba Police closed Route 14 for two hours due to the imminent increase in smoke that affected people passing by there.

However, according to the most recent report from the Córdoba Fire Department, the main focus originated in the town of Tanti, and which to this day is still active, advancing since yesterday to the area between Cuesta Blanca, Tala Huasi and the sector of Villa Carlos Paz that overlooks the “400 Homes” neighborhood, where yesterday there were 60 families evacuated and self-evacuated.​

There are 180 troops working there who managed to stop the danger of the interface during the night, but taking into account that Today’s weather conditions are unfavorable, firefighters continue to be installed on the ground trying to contain as many points as possible. There are already hydrant planes working.

Another of the fires that is still active is that of the La Argentina area in the area of San Carlos Mina. Activity is recorded on one of the flanks of almost 5,000 meters; the other is contained in the head and tail, according to the official report.

ELTIEMPO.COMWith information from LA NACIÓN / GDA

