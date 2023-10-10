Today, Tuesday 10 October 2023, Intel announced the availability from the Intel Arc A580 desktop GPUwhich presents itself as a truly very interesting solution, not necessarily for an enthusiastic audience but still capable of obtaining excellent results.

As reported by the company, the new GPU occupies half of the Intel Arc dedicated graphics product stack, while still offering advanced gaming performance at high-resolution video quality settings 1080p on the “most popular recent games”, apparently, with high frame rates on eSports games, and a full set of multimedia features.

The Intel Arc A580 graphics card is equipped with the latest technological solutions from AMD such as Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) powered by artificial intelligence and hardware-accelerated ray tracing to improve gaming performance and render realistic images.