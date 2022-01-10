Good news and bad news for customers Volvo longtime. The range of the Swedish carmaker will in the future still have room for sedans and station wagons or at least for a more classic expression of bodywork and in line with the tradition of the brand. The S and V models will therefore not permanently retire but, and here the bad news could come in a certain sense, they will be replaced by different cars, in style and design.

The CEO of the brand confirmed the possibility of still seeing a more traditional sedan and station wagon in the Volvo line-up. Håkan Samuelsson. “Yes, the S and V lines will be replaced with something even more attractive to our customers. We need lower cars with a more conventional build but perhaps a little less boxy than previously. These low cars will be in addition to our high-end and large SUVs. You will have to wait a little longer and then you will discover these news. “

During 2021, sales of SUVs they clearly outperformed those of the S and V models, with the Volvo XC60 alone in the first 9 months of the past year being able to get more registrations (162,600) than the S60, V60, S90 and V90 combined. During the interview with the British magazine Autocar, the outgoing number one (from March Samuelsson will be replaced by the former CEO of the Dyson group Jim Rowan) also spoke of the possibility that the new models, such as the C40 Recharge, bring future cars to be more sporty, with an SUV coupé profile that aims to attract other customers: “Yes and no. Cars will be less boxy in the future when we need less air resistance. In a certain sense they can be defined as a coupe. We talk a lot about the range of electric cars, but I think we will start looking above all at energy efficiency and, of course, air resistance will be a very important topic from this point of view “.