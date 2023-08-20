Volleyball | The women’s volleyball team lost to France in three straight sets at the European Championship

Yasmine Madsen was the number one name of the women’s volleyball team against the home team of next year’s Olympic tournament.

Women’s On Sunday, the national volleyball team suffered its second defeat in the EC final tournament in Tallinn. France, advancing to the Olympics in Paris with a lot of effort, was a couple of numbers too big for Finland and won directly in three sets.

“We already knew in advance that it would be hard and high. They are a bit taller than us,” said Yasmine Madsenwho was Finland’s top scorer with 14 points.

Finland’s only player over 190 centimeters tall Roosa Laakkonen was changing on Sunday. He injured his finger in Saturday’s match against Estonia, but the finger is not broken.

Madsen played as a chipper in the starting lineup. On Saturday, he took the role in the middle of the Estonia game, when Maid Korhonen moved to exchange. Madsen gave praise to passari Kaisa Alango and to his teammates who sacrificed themselves in defense, so that he could enjoy the successes on the net himself.

Finland The final balance of the EC tournament largely culminates in Monday’s evening game, where Spain will be on the other side of the net. The win takes Finland with a strong probability to the fourth place in the group and to the next round of the top 16 in Italy. A loss would mean that Finland would have to achieve a miracle on Wednesday against Holland, which is rated as the best in the group.

“We will try to be as strong as we can against Spain,” said the head coach Nicholas Buser and was glad that the team got strength from the audience.

“It was really cool that so many supporters had come all the way here,” the libero also thanked Netta Laaksonen a group of about a thousand Finns. A large part of the group will be there at least until Monday.

From Finns the middle players ended up with nine points Daniela Öhman and Netta Rekola. In two previous matches, Finland’s most powerful player has been upset Suvi Kokkonen now played part of the match and fell behind by four points.

“France was clearly prepared for Suvi, so it was difficult for him to score,” head coach Buser said.

According to the head coach, the rest was good for Kokkonen, who played a lot, for Monday.

France won the first and second sets 25–22, and went 25–15 in the third set. The first name of the team was the chipper who scored 19 points Lucille Gicquel.

In contrast to previous matches, Finland played both of its liberos evenly, as Laaksonen took care of receiving the kickoffs and Sanna Häkkinen defensive balls. Laaksonen raised with 50 percent accuracy.

“It’s not that easy to stay in rhythm with this way of playing, but it’s okay I stayed in the game. Fortunately, I have also played like this in the club team”, said Laaksonen, who represents LP Viest.

As a lifter, Libero does everything he can to help the team, but opponents have directed their passes to general players the most. On Sunday Emilia Kääntä became a lifter in the final set and lifted the balls 57 percent of the time. The reception percentage of the entire team was 36.