The ambassadors of Sweden and Denmark were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry because of the actions with the burning of the Koran

The ambassadors of Denmark and Sweden in Iran have been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country because of a series of actions to burn the Koran. This is reported RIA News with reference to the news agency Tasnim.

“The Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of Sweden and Denmark, they protested against the ongoing actions with the desecration of the Koran in these countries,” the Iranian agency reports.

The report also notes that the deputy head of the human rights department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry blamed the governments of these European countries for a series of incidents with the desecration of the sacred Muslim book.

Another action of burning the Koran, organized by Iraqi migrant Salvan Momika, took place in Stockholm on Friday, August 18. At the same time, Swedish law enforcement officers took into custody a woman who rushed to the demonstrators with a fire extinguisher and tried to put out a book.

Earlier it was reported that high-ranking Swedish politicians announced the need to revise the law on public order, which allows actions with the burning of the Koran. Such an initiative was made by the Minister of Energy, Business and Industry of Sweden Ebba Boesch, the head of the Liberal Party Johan Person and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.