Volleyball | The national team coach called the players fat cows, was suspended for a year

The head coach of the Belgian women’s national volleyball team, Gert Van de Broek, has been suspended.

20.6. 21:12

Belgium head coach of the women’s national volleyball team Gert Van de Broek has been suspended from his position for inappropriate behavior for one year. This is reported by the Swedish public broadcasting company Swedish Radio.

Van de Broek is said to have called the players “fat cows”, among other things. Several former players of the national team have told about the use. Van de Broek has been the head coach of the national team for 17 years.

The current players have published an open letter expressing their support for Van de Broek and hoping he will lead the team at the European Championships in Belgium in August.

Aftonbladet Swedish national team player interviewed Alexandra Lasic says that he knows some of the players who have reported inappropriate behavior.

“I’ve played with some girls who actually ended up on the national team with her [Van de Broek] because,” Lasic said.

“If he has acted wrongly, he should face the consequences. However, I don’t know what he said.”

Van de Broek has a week to appeal the decision.