According to WhatsApp, the new “Silencing Unknown Callers” feature is designed to give users more privacy by helping them block unwanted calls and prank calls from unknown people, which helps increase the level of security within the application.

And when the new feature is activated, WhatsApp will “silence” calls from strange numbers and not prevent them, meaning that the application will not inform you immediately that someone is calling you, but will show a notification of a missed call from a number, so that you can act if the call is from a person Important to you, but whose number you have not recorded in the phone book.

The “Silencing Anonymous Callers” feature can be activated by going to WhatsApp settings, then selecting “Privacy” and then “Calls”, where you must activate the “Silencing Unknown Callers” option.

The move to launch WhatsApp for the “Silencing Unknown Callers” feature comes after millions of application users around the world complained of being subjected to fraud attempts by receiving suspicious calls from strange international numbers, which endangered the application’s reputation and caused it to be accused of having become a means that helps fraudsters to trap users.

In addition to the “Silencing Unknown Callers” feature, WhatsApp launched the Privacy Settings Review feature as a way to help users stay aware of all the protection options available in the app.